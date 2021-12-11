Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA will not reschedule Spurs clash against Rennes

Tottenham Hotspur's Europa Conference League group game against Rennes will not be played after it was called off this week because of COVID-19 infections in the Premier League club, European soccer's governing body said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:00 IST
Soccer-UEFA will not reschedule Spurs clash against Rennes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur's Europa Conference League group game against Rennes will not be played after it was called off this week because of COVID-19 infections in the Premier League club, European soccer's governing body said on Saturday. UEFA said it had tried to find a viable solution to reschedule Thursday's match in London and ensure the group stage could be completed.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found," the UEFA said. "As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the ... competition regulations."

On the eve of the encounter, Spurs said it had been called off after manager Antonio Conte confirmed 13 positive cases at the club, eight involving players and the rest among staff. Rennes later criticized that decision, saying it was taken unilaterally by Tottenham and that they reserved the right to appeal to UEFA.

Spurs were vying with Vitesse to finish second in Group G and secure a spot in a playoff round before the last 16. Rennes have reached the last 16 as Group G winners on 11 points after five matches. Tottenham's Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday was also postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near; South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet and more

Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021