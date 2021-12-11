Left Menu

Mumbai youngster Advay Dhoot making right moves in chess circuit

Mumbais chess prodigy Advay Dhoot performed creditably in tournaments in the European circuit recently and is currently among the highest rated player in his category in the country. With impressive performances in Germany and France, the eight-year old Dhoot entered the top four ranking in his category in India in the recently-released World Chess Federation FIDE rating.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:53 IST
Mumbai's chess prodigy Advay Dhoot performed creditably in tournaments in the European circuit recently and is currently among the highest rated player in his category in the country. With impressive performances in Germany and France, the eight-year old Dhoot entered the top four ranking in his category in India in the recently-released World Chess Federation (FIDE) rating. A third standard student of Dhirubhai Ambani School, Dhoot is one of the youngest rated chess players across the world and currently is the top ranked in Maharashtra with an Elo rating of 1,337, a press release stated. The tournament in Heidleberg, Germany saw participation of 174 players and Dhoot managed wins against players rated over 1,400 Elo rating points and the biggest win was against Bauer Laura Sophie, Germany's second-ranked junior player. He also did well in tournament in La Bresse, France and scored 4.5 points in nine rounds.

Also, Dhoot represented his school at Lichess Lugano in an international event in September 2021 and finished in the top quartile in an open category with no age limit.

''His love for the game will take him far in this chess world. He has made us proud by turning himself into one of the strongest players among his peers already and I see a lot of success in store for him in future,'' Dhoot's coach Guttula Balaji said. The Mumbai lad, who used his free time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year to practice and learn advanced concepts, will be participating in a few national tournaments in the coming year from January to April. In September next year, he will be travelling to Georgia to participate in the World School Championship.

