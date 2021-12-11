Left Menu

Europa Conference League: Spurs match against Rennes will not be rescheduled, confirms UEFA

Tottenham Hotspur's match with Rennes in the Europa Conference League will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel, UEFA confirmed on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:26 IST
Europa Conference League: Spurs match against Rennes will not be rescheduled, confirms UEFA
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur's match with Rennes in the Europa Conference League will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel, UEFA confirmed on Saturday. The fixture which was scheduled for December 9 was postponed following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff in the Premier League club.

A UEFA statement read: "Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found." "As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations."

Earlier, Brighton & Hove Albion's home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday, was also postponed following a Premier League Board meeting. Eight players of Spurs' first-team squad and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021