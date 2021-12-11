Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest ahead of Verstappen in final Abu Dhabi practice

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:50 IST
Representative Image

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen to the fastest lap in the final practice session of the Formula One season, marking himself out as favorite for pole position ahead of their title showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Briton steered his Mercedes around the revised 5.2km layout of the Yas Marina track in one minute, 23.274 seconds, beating his Red Bull rival by 0.214 seconds.

Valtteri Bottas, in his final race with Mercedes ahead of a switch to Alfa Romeo next season, was third 0.751 seconds off the pace.

