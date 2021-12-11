Left Menu

Asian Rowing C'ships: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi claim gold in double sculls

India's Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi on Saturday won the gold medal in the men's double sculls event at the Asian Rowing Championships 2021 in Thailand.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 11-12-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 17:06 IST
Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi and Parminder Singh (Photo: Twitter/Rowing India). Image Credit: ANI
India's Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi on Saturday won the gold medal in the men's double sculls event at the Asian Rowing Championships 2021 in Thailand. The Indian rowers outpaced China's Qing Li/Lutong Zhang and Uzbekistan's Davrjon Davronov/Abdullo Mukhammadiev for the top-podium finish at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Center in Rayong.

The Indians clocked the timing of 6:57.883 while the Chinese pair finished the race in 7:02.374 to win silver while the Uzbek duo claimed bronze with 7:07.734. Later, Parminder Singh won the silver medal in the men's single sculls. The Indian rower finished with a timing of 8:07.323 whereas Uzbekistan's Kholmurzaev Shakhboz clinched gold with a timing of 7:56.307. Indonesia's Memo claimed bronze with 8:10.055.

"Medals for at Asian #Rowing Championships 2021, Thailand @OLYArjun with partner #Ravi (L) won in M2X Men's Double Sculls event with timing of 06:57.883 while #ParminderSingh (R) bagged in M1X Men's Single Sculls event with timing of 07:56.307," SAI Media tweeted. India rowers will compete in the final of five more events on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

