Narang stars as Services pip Goa by one-wicket

Pulkit Narang dished out a fine all-round display as Services survived some anxious moments to get past Goa by one wicket in a low-scoring Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-dayers here on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry 155, Services lost half their side inside 15 overs and kept on losing wickets but a steely Narang held his nerve batting at no 8 with an unbeaten 67 to steer his side home.

Narang, the Services off-spinner, who returned with an impressive 2/35 in his seven overs earlier in the day, held on to his end in his 93-ball knock, studded with three sixes and seven boundaries.

Goa medium pacer Felix Alemao grabbed a career-best 4/34 and almost sealed the issue for them after he trapped Services no 10 Raj Bahadur for five in 32.5 overs.

Services still needed a mammoth 58 runs with Narang having the company of last man Trivendra Kumar as the duo showed fine composure to seal their third successive win.

With the last pair in company, Narang cleverly rotated strikes, while Trivendra also showed dogged resistance, facing 12 deliveries for his 1 not out.

Earlier opting to field at the JSCA International Stadium here, Services bowled Goa out for a 154 in 40.1 overs with left-arm pacer Raj returning with an impressive 3/42 from 7.1 overs.

Diwesh Pathania, Rahul Singh and Narang claimed two wickets each.

Rajasthan also kept their winning run intact, defeating Railways by six wickets to make it three in a row and remain ahead of Services on net run-rate.

Shubham Sharma (3/39) and Aniket Chaudhary (3/49) claimed three wickets each, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled a tidy 1/36 from his 10 overs to restrict Railways to a below-par 233/9.

In reply, Rajasthan cruised home in 45.1 overs riding on an unbeaten 109-run stand between Mahipal Lomror (85 not out) and Samarpit Joshi (53 not out).

Brief Scores: Goa 154; 40.1 overs (Raj Bahadur 3/42, Rahul Singh 2/13, Diwesh Pathania 2/19, Pulkit Narang 2/35) lost to Services 155/9; 44 overs (Pulkit Narang 67 not out; Felix Alemao 4/34, Lakshay Garg 3/29) by one wicket.

Assam 125; 34.5 overs (Arshdeep Singh 4/30, Mayank Markande 3/27) lost to Punjab 130 for no loss; 15.2 overs (Prabhismaran Singh 73 not out, Abhishek Sharma 56 not out) by 10 wickets.

Railways 233/9; 50 overs (Shivam Chauhdary 63, Saurabh Singh 54; Aniket Choudhary 3/49) lost to Rajasthan 237/4; 45.1 overs (Mahipal Lomror 85 not out, Manender Singh 46) by six wickets.

