Indian women's football team don't feel pressure against big teams anymore, says Manisha Kalyan

The Indian women's football team forward Manisha Kalyan has said that the team doesn't feel the pressure now before the big matches. The Indian Women's Team has played against a number of quality opponents over the last few years including Turkey, Uzbekistan, UAE, Bahrain and Sweden.

Towards the end of November, Manisha Kalyan registered her name in the record books by scoring India's first-ever goal against Brazil at the senior level. Reaffirming the confidence that has grown in the side, Manisha was quoted as saying by AIFF: "We gained a lot of experience against the higher-ranked teams and we got to learn so much from them."

"We used to be nervous facing tough opponents, but after having faced such big teams, we don't feel that pressure anymore. We don't fear any team and just want to play good football against them and give them tough competition." Manisha, who herself has been an avid fan of Brazil since childhood, has gained a lot of self-confidence after scoring against them.

"I used to follow some of the Brazilian players like Ronaldinho since I was a kid. So playing against Brazil gave me an immense boost. It was a great opportunity for everyone, and especially for me as I went and scored for my team," the attacker stated. "I feel I have gained a lot of confidence after scoring that goal and feel that I can score more goals in the future." A resident of the Mugowal village in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, Manisha got a warm reception over the phone from her family and friends from the other side of the globe after her historic feat.

"My family and friends were happy and proud that I scored that goal. It is such a great feeling to have when your parents are proud of you. There were so many calls and messages I had received that day for which I will be forever grateful," she stated. "Firstly, playing against Brazil was such a huge thing, so was scoring. But that does not change our main aim, which is to do well in the AFC Asian Cup. All of that was done so that we could prepare better for the tournament, and we want to do well in Asia," said Manisha.

India went down 1-6 to Brazil in the opening game of the Women's International football tournament at the Amazon Arena in Manaus, Brazil on November 26. (ANI)

