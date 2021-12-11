Left Menu

Soccer-Former Cameroon star Eto'o elected president of national federation

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:14 IST
Former soccer star Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday, a month before the country hosts the African Cup of Nations.

Eto'o, who starred for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea during his professional career, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

