Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton alongside
Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:39 IST
Formula One front-runner Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
Mercedes rival and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton will line up alongside on the front row of the grid. The pair are level on points in the standings, with Verstappen ahead 9-8 on race wins.
