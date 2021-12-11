Left Menu

Soccer-Cameroon great Eto'o elected president of national federation

Cameroon soccer great Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the national football federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday, a month before the country hosts the African Cup of Nations. Former striker Eto'o, who played for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

The 40-year-old Eto’o won the election with 43 votes from members of FECAFOOT's general assembly. Image Credit: Twitter(@SamuelEtoo)

Former striker Eto'o, who played for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

Former striker Eto'o, who played for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption. Soccer's global governing body FIFA has intervened several times to end bickering among FECAFOOT officials.

The 40-year-old Eto'o won the election with 43 votes from members of FECAFOOT's general assembly. His rival, the current president Seydou Mbombouo Njoya, received 31 votes. Cameroon will host the African Cup of Nations from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6. It was stripped of the right to host the tournament in 2019 because of delays in preparation and security concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

