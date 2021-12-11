Left Menu

Arsenal captain Aubameyang dropped for 'disciplinary breach'

PTI | London | Updated: 11-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 20:15 IST
Arsenal captain Aubameyang dropped for 'disciplinary breach'
Arsenal logo Image Credit: ANI
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the squad for the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday because of a ''disciplinary breach,'' manager Mikel Arteta said.

Aubameyang was dropped to the bench for Monday's game against Everton after a string of poor performances but wasn't even among the substitutes for the Southampton game at the Emirates.

In a pre-game interview, Arteta said the decision to leave out the striker was ''unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach.'' ''I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today,'' Arteta added.

Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team's highest-paid player.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

