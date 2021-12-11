Arsenal captain Aubameyang dropped for 'disciplinary breach'
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the squad for the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday because of a ''disciplinary breach,'' manager Mikel Arteta said.
Aubameyang was dropped to the bench for Monday's game against Everton after a string of poor performances but wasn't even among the substitutes for the Southampton game at the Emirates.
In a pre-game interview, Arteta said the decision to leave out the striker was ''unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach.'' ''I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today,'' Arteta added.
Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team's highest-paid player.
