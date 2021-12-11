Left Menu

Premier League: Aubameyang dropped from Arsenal squad over 'disciplinary breach'

Arsenal FC captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped from the squad to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday due to a disciplinary breach, Mikel Arteta revealed.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:26 IST
Premier League: Aubameyang dropped from Arsenal squad over 'disciplinary breach'
Arsenal FC striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal FC captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped from the squad to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday due to a disciplinary breach, Mikel Arteta revealed. Speaking ahead of the Saints clash, Gunners head coach Arteta said: "Unfortunately [he's been dropped] due to a disciplinary breach."

"I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club and he's not involved today." "It's not an easy situation and not a situation we want to have our club captain in," he added.

Last time, the Arsenal skipper was named on the substitutes' bench against Everton. The forward came on in the 85th minute in the match to extend his run without a Premier League goal to six games. The Gabon international has failed to find the net since October, in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021