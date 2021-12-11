Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal cruise to 3-0 win over Southampton

Defender Gabriel had a goal ruled out for offside on the hour mark but popped up again a few minutes later to make it 3-0 and leave Arsenal fifth on 26 points, while Southampton are 16th on 16 points.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:28 IST
Soccer-Arsenal cruise to 3-0 win over Southampton
Arsenal FC logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal weathered storms on and off the pitch before coasting to a 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday as boss Mikel Arteta dropped captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the match-day squad for "disciplinary reasons". Southampton had the better of the opening exchanges on a rainy afternoon but it was Arsenal who took the lead in the 21st minute, breaking through the visitors' high press before Bukayo Saka squared to Alexandre Lacazette, who fired home.

The Gunners went two up six minutes later when Southampton's slack defending was punished by Martin Odegaard as Kieran Tierney's attempted cross bounced back to him and he headed the ball back across the goal for the Norwegian to nod it home. Defender Gabriel had a goal ruled out for offside on the hour mark but popped up again a few minutes later to make it 3-0 and leave Arsenal fifth on 26 points, while Southampton are 16th on 16 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021