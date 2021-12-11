Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection

Spain's top soccer clubs have approved a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners in the first deal of its kind in Europe, though four clubs - including Barcelona and Real Madrid - opted out. On Friday 37 clubs voted in favour of the "LaLiga Boost" deal that buys CVC an 8.2% stake in a new company that will get revenues from LaLiga broadcasting and sponsorship rights.

Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart

Hobart will stage the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England as a day-night fixture in place of Perth, which was stripped of the hosting rights because of Western Australia border controls, Cricket Australia said on Saturday. Hobart's Bellerive Oval, which was scheduled to host a test against Afghanistan in November before it was postponed in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country, will host its first Ashes clash from Jan. 14-18.

Chess-Carlsen blows Nepomniachtchi away to claim fifth world title

Norway's Magnus Carlsen claimed his fifth world chess crown in Dubai on Friday with a crushing 7.5-3.5 victory against Ian Nepomniachtchi, who faded badly after going toe-to-toe with the Norwegian defending champion in the early games. The 31-year-old Carlsen benefited from a blunder by his Russian challenger to win his fourth game of the match, with the black pieces, to take an unassailable lead in the best-of-14 contest.

Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games

Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year's winter games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the 2022 Olympic Games over Beijing's abuse of human rights and its treatment of minorities.

Senior Japanese officials to skip Beijing Olympics - report

Senior Japanese government officials will likely skip the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, joining the United States in a diplomatic boycott, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. Earlier this week, Canada joined Australia, Britain and the U.S. in saying they would not send top officials to the Games, citing longstanding concerns over China's human rights record.

Reports: Steve Kerr to be next USA Basketball coach

Steve Kerr will succeed Gregg Popovich as the new head coach of USA Basketball, multiple outlets reported Friday. Kerr was an assistant on Popovich's gold medal-winning squad at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

NHL roundup: Flyers end 10-game skid by beating Knights

Kevin Hayes, Max Willman, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk each scored a goal to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday in Las Vegas, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Keith Yandle added two assists for the Flyers in Philadelphia's first win since Nov. 16. Goaltender Carter Hart made 41 saves.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh named AP Coach of the Year

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh was named Associated Press Coach of the Year on Friday, beating out Cincinnati's Luke Fickell for the honor. Harbaugh received 22 of 53 first-place votes and earned 103 points in the balloting. Fickell received 16 first-place votes and 88 total points.

Motor racing-Al Unser, four times Indy 500 winner, dies at 82

Al Unser, who was part of one of American motor racing's most famous families and one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times, has died at the age of 82 after a long illness. Unser, who was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago, died on Thursday at his home in Chama, New Mexico, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said on Friday.

Motor racing - F1 title rivals join in urging people to get vaccinated

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have urged people to vaccinate against COVID-19 as the sport grabs the world's attention ahead of Sunday's winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi. The season-ending race pits Mercedes' seven-times world champion Hamilton against Red Bull's Verstappen with the pair level on points but the Dutch youngster ahead 9-8 on race wins.

