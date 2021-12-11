Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern come from behind to beat gutsy Mainz 2-1 and widen gap

Bayern, fresh from a midweek Champions League group win over Barcelona, dominated from the start but it was Mainz who scored against the run of play with Karim Onisiwo heading in after 22 minutes. The Bavarians, who beat title rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-2 last week, kept pressing high and gained possession but they could not make their advantage count against Mainz, who under Danish coach Bo Svensson are having their best season in 11 years.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:40 IST
"We made our own life difficult in the first half," said Bayern's Thomas Mueller. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Mainz 05 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with goals from Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala, to go six points clear at the top. The Bavarians, who have managed just two clean sheets in their last 10 league games, are on 37 points and are almost guaranteed to be top of the table going into the three-week winter break after next weekend.

It was Julian Nagelsmann's 100th Bundesliga win as a coach, and, at 34 years, he is the youngest coach to reach that mark Bayern are in action again on Tuesday against VfB Stuttgart.

"We made our own life difficult in the first half," said Bayern's Thomas Mueller. "There are always games like that and Mainz are a top team, the way they are playing these days." "They had prepared really well for the game and you could see that they were prepared for our twists and transitions. They were aggressive."

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund are on 31 following their 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum.

The Bavarians, who beat title rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-2 last week, kept pressing high and gained possession but they could not make their advantage count against Mainz, who under Danish coach Bo Svensson are having their best season in 11 years. France international Coman had a big chance to level in the 49th when he found himself unmarked in front of goal but he headed the ball straight to keeper Robin Zentner.

He did much better in the 53rd, controlling a deep Corentin Tolisso cross with a brilliant first touch and slotting in through the legs of Zentner to level. The hosts bagged the win with Musiala's clever shot in the 74th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

