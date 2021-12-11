Left Menu

PL: Salah spoils Gerrard's return to Anfield, Chelsea earn dramatic win against Leeds, Arsenal thump Southampton

Mohamed Salah scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, and ruin Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:05 IST
Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
Mohamed Salah scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, and ruin Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield. The Egyptian powered a penalty past Emiliano Martinez after he had been brought down by Tyrone Mings. Liverpool dominated the match but struggled to find a breakthrough until Salah struck.

The win leaves Liverpool in second on 37 points, one behind Manchester City, while Villa drop to 12th, on 19 points. At Stamford Bridge, Jorginho scored two penalties, the second deep into stoppage time, as Chelsea came from behind to earn a dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds United.

Chelsea stay third on 36 points, two behind leaders Manchester City. Leeds are 15th on 16 points. Elsewhere at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta's men came out at the top against Southampton FC. This win for Arsenal came after two losses on the spin.

Alexandre Lacazette finished a brilliant team move for the opener before Martin Odegaard made it three in three, Gabriel heading home the third after the interval. Arsenal move up to fifth on 26 points, a point behind West Ham United in fourth. Southampton stay 16th on 16 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

