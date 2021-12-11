Left Menu

Soccer-Aubameyang dropped for Saints game after 'disciplinary breach' - Arteta

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from Saturday's Premier League squad that beat Southampton 3-1 due to a "disciplinary breach", manager Mikel Arteta said, but he declined to reveal exactly what the striker had done. Aubameyang, who signed a new three-year contract https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-ars-aubameyang-idUKKBN2662O7 with the north London club last year, has struggled this season, scoring only four Premier League goals -- the last of which was in October against Aston Villa.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:24 IST
Soccer-Aubameyang dropped for Saints game after 'disciplinary breach' - Arteta

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from Saturday's Premier League squad that beat Southampton 3-1 due to a "disciplinary breach", manager Mikel Arteta said, but he declined to reveal exactly what the striker had done.

Aubameyang, who signed a new three-year contract https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-ars-aubameyang-idUKKBN2662O7 with the north London club last year, has struggled this season, scoring only four Premier League goals -- the last of which was in October against Aston Villa. "He had a disciplinary breach, that applies to everybody. That's a non-negotiable and when that happens he’s out of the team," Arteta told the BBC.

"Whatever happens in the dressing room, I cannot share. I am sorry. I’m telling you the reason, I cannot lie, it was that, this is where I stand. From my side, I will never (reveal what he did)," he added. The 39-year-old coach hinted before the game that Aubameyang may miss more games due to the disciplinary issue.

"It starts today... It's certainly not an easy situation, a situation that we want our club captain to be in," he said. Aubameyang has been dropped before for disciplinary reasons, with Arteta excluding the Gabon international from their 2-1 derby win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season.

His team mates did not appear to miss him on Saturday, enduring a torrid opening 20 minutes before taking over and winning the game comfortably. The victory lifted Arsenal to fifth in the league standings on 26 points after 16 matches, while Southampton are 16th on 16 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
3
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021