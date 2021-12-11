Soccer-Aubameyang dropped for Saints game after 'disciplinary breach' - Arteta

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from Saturday's Premier League squad that beat Southampton 3-1 due to a "disciplinary breach", manager Mikel Arteta said, but he declined to reveal exactly what the striker had done.

Aubameyang, who signed a new three-year contract https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-ars-aubameyang-idUKKBN2662O7 with the north London club last year, has struggled this season, scoring only four Premier League goals -- the last of which was in October against Aston Villa. "He had a disciplinary breach, that applies to everybody. That's a non-negotiable and when that happens he’s out of the team," Arteta told the BBC.

"Whatever happens in the dressing room, I cannot share. I am sorry. I’m telling you the reason, I cannot lie, it was that, this is where I stand. From my side, I will never (reveal what he did)," he added. The 39-year-old coach hinted before the game that Aubameyang may miss more games due to the disciplinary issue.

"It starts today... It's certainly not an easy situation, a situation that we want our club captain to be in," he said. Aubameyang has been dropped before for disciplinary reasons, with Arteta excluding the Gabon international from their 2-1 derby win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season.

His team mates did not appear to miss him on Saturday, enduring a torrid opening 20 minutes before taking over and winning the game comfortably. The victory lifted Arsenal to fifth in the league standings on 26 points after 16 matches, while Southampton are 16th on 16 points.

