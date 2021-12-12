Soccer-Juve drop more points after draw at Venezia

Juventus' disappointing Serie A season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Venezia on Saturday, further denting their fading title hopes. The visitors dominated the first half and went into the break with a 1-0 lead given to them by Alvaro Morata in the 32nd minute at the near post.

Massimiliano Allegri's side continued to look comfortable after the interval, but they could not make their pressure count as a second goal remained elusive. Their profligacy in front of goal proved costly as, against the run of play, Mattia Aramu arrowed an equaliser into the bottom corner in the 55th minute to stun Juve.

The chances continued to come and go but Allegri's men could not find a winner, with the draw meaning Juve fell to sixth in the standings, 10 points off leaders AC Milan, who play later on Saturday. Newly-promoted Venezia, who avoided defeat for the first time in four league games, stay 16th on 16 points from 17 games.

