Left Menu

Soccer-Juve drop more points after draw at Venezia

The visitors dominated the first half and went into the break with a 1-0 lead given to them by Alvaro Morata in the 32nd minute at the near post. Massimiliano Allegri's side continued to look comfortable after the interval, but they could not make their pressure count as a second goal remained elusive.

Reuters | Venice | Updated: 12-12-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 00:37 IST
Soccer-Juve drop more points after draw at Venezia
Massimiliano Allegri's side continued to look comfortable after the interval, but they could not make their pressure count as a second goal remained elusive. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus' disappointing Serie A season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Venezia on Saturday, further denting their fading title hopes. The visitors dominated the first half and went into the break with a 1-0 lead given to them by Alvaro Morata in the 32nd minute at the near post.

Massimiliano Allegri's side continued to look comfortable after the interval, but they could not make their pressure count as a second goal remained elusive. Their profligacy in front of goal proved costly as, against the run of play, Mattia Aramu arrowed an equaliser into the bottom corner in the 55th minute to stun Juve.

The chances continued to come and go but Allegri's men could not find a winner, with the draw meaning Juve fell to sixth in the standings, 10 points off leaders AC Milan, who play later on Saturday. Newly-promoted Venezia, who avoided defeat for the first time in four league games, stay 16th on 16 points from 17 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021