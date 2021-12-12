Cricket-Windies' Chase, Cottrell and Mayers out of Pakistan tour due to COVID-19

Left Menu

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers will miss the upcoming series in Pakistan after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. The trio along with a non-coaching member of the team management had returned positive tests in Karachi and would isolate for 10 days, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said, adding that all four were fully vaccinated and did not show major symptoms.

"Our arrival testing protocols in Pakistan have confirmed four COVID-19 positives," Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said in a statement https://www.windiescricket.com/news/chase-cottrell-and-mayers-unavailable-t20i-series-pakistan-after-covid-19-positive-tests. "These were confirmed whilst the players and staff were still in room isolation so... we are confident that the tour can continue as everyone else returned negative PCRs prior to their arrival into Pakistan and two negative PCRs since they have been in Karachi."

West Indies will play three T20s and three 50-over matches in Pakistan starting on Monday in the first visit by an international side since England and New Zealand pulled out of scheduled tours this year for security reasons. The team will also be without white-ball captain Kieron Pollard for the series after he failed to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered during the Twenty20 World Cup.

