Soccer-Acrobatic Ibrahimovic strike earns Milan last-gasp draw at Udinese

Udinese, who finished the match with 10 men after substitute Isaac Success was sent off for clashing with Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan just before the full-time whistle, dropped to 15th and are without a win in five league matches.

Reuters | Udine | Updated: 12-12-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 03:28 IST
Veteran AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic produced an acrobatic volley to earn AC Milan a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Udinese in Serie A on Saturday. The 40-year-old Swede wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring early on and that miss proved costly as Beto pounced to give Udinese the lead in the 17th minute down the other end.

For all their pressure after the break, Milan created few clear chances and looked to be heading for a third defeat in five league games in Udine. However, Ibrahimovic had other ideas, as he sprang into action in the 92nd minute to rescue an unlikely point for his team.

