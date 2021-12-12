Left Menu

Soccer-Acrobatic Ibrahimovic strike earns Milan last-gasp draw at Udinese

For all their pressure after the break, Milan created few clear chances and looked to be heading for a third defeat in five league games in Udine. However, Ibrahimovic had other ideas, as he sprang into action in the 92nd minute to rescue an unlikely point for his team.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 04:01 IST
Soccer-Acrobatic Ibrahimovic strike earns Milan last-gasp draw at Udinese

Veteran AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic produced an acrobatic volley to earn AC Milan a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Udinese in Serie A on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Swede wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring early on and that miss proved costly as Beto pounced to give Udinese the lead in the 17th minute down the other end. For all their pressure after the break, Milan created few clear chances and looked to be heading for a third defeat in five league games in Udine.

However, Ibrahimovic had other ideas, as he sprang into action in the 92nd minute to rescue an unlikely point for his team. The draw moved Milan two points clear at the top of the Serie A standings, with second-placed Inter Milan playing Cagliari on Sunday.

Udinese, who finished the match with 10 men after substitute Isaac Success was sent off for clashing with Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan just before the full-time whistle, dropped to 15th and are without a win in five league matches. "Tonight we struggled to play our game," Milan coach Stefano Pioli told Sky Sport Italia. "We weren't fluid and precise enough to undo Udinese.

"We are conceding goals after mistakes. These are things that you pay for and make you lose your flow. "In the last few games we have lost consistency in the defensive phase with little effect in the pressure phase. We have to fix some things at both ends of the pitch."

Milan came into the contest looking to bounce back from being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, and Pioli’s side started well, with Ibrahimovic failing to find the target from a good position. Udinese slowly grew into the match with Brazilian striker Beto breaking the deadlock. His first shot was initially saved, then the ball rebounded into this path and he hammered it home.

Ibrahimovic created a golden opportunity for Brahim Diaz just before halftime, but the Real Madrid loanee could not hit the target. After the break, Udinese got plenty of players behind the ball in order to preserve their lead, but Milan's poor decision-making in the final third meant the hosts were rarely troubled.

Ibrahimovic's goal, his sixth Serie A strike of an injury-hit campaign, came from the visitors' only shot on target in the match, and was clinical in its execution to earn a below-par Milan a point. The Swede became the third player to score 300 goals in the top-five European leagues since the turn of the century, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global
4
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021