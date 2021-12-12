Left Menu

Cricket-Atherton, Cook say poor preparation behind England's Ashes defeat

England had clawed their way back into the contest riding a 162-run partnership between Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82) but they collapsed on Saturday, losing eight wickets to suffer a heavy defeat https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/australia-beat-england-by-nine-wickets-first-ashes-test-2021-12-11 at the Gabba in Brisbane. "If you look at England in the last dozen tests... they've become so reliant on Root," Atherton, who captained England in 54 tests, wrote in his column for Sky Sports https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12079/12492613/mike-atherton-england-were-completely-underprepared-for-first-ashes-test-due-to-bad-luck-and-circumstance.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 08:28 IST
Cricket-Atherton, Cook say poor preparation behind England's Ashes defeat

Former England skipper Michael Atherton said their over-reliance on test skipper Joe Root and a lack of preparation had hurt them in the opening clash of their five-match Ashes series against Australia, which the tourists lost by nine wickets. England had clawed their way back into the contest riding a 162-run partnership between Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82) but they collapsed on Saturday, losing eight wickets to suffer a heavy defeat https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/australia-beat-england-by-nine-wickets-first-ashes-test-2021-12-11 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

"If you look at England in the last dozen tests... they've become so reliant on Root," Atherton, who captained England in 54 tests, wrote in his column for Sky Sports https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12079/12492613/mike-atherton-england-were-completely-underprepared-for-first-ashes-test-due-to-bad-luck-and-circumstance. "And if England are going to do well in Australia, you'd think he's going to have to have a productive series, but he needs others around him to support him as well.

"Malan batted well ... but England's batting in both innings, other than that one partnership, was poor and that's going to cost them. They were completely under-prepared, and I have a lot of sympathy for them in this regard. "There is the COVID pandemic which has necessitated the kind of schedule they had but then the torrential rains in Queensland just knocked out the minimal preparation they had been given or had given themselves."

Former England captain Alastair Cook agreed that wet weather during the build-up to the game had not helped. "You could say that Australia have endured similar issues but that's not quite true," Cook wrote in The Sunday Times https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/lack-of-preparation-meant-england-were-never-going-to-fire-on-all-cylinders-but-dawid-malan-ollie-robinson-and-haseeb-hameed-offer-some-real-positives-for-the-series-ffd3l2jht.

"We had some figures on BT Sport which showed that since the end of the English summer, their batsmen had faced about 3,600 balls in competitive cricket, while England's top order had faced less than a quarter of that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021