Proper team effort: Cummins lauds Australia after Gabba win

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday said that his side showed great team effort to win the first Ashes Test against England.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 12-12-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 10:43 IST
Pat Cummins with fans (Photo/ Pat Cummins Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday said that his side showed great team effort to win the first Ashes Test against England. "Great start to the series up at the Gabba, a proper team effort. Next stop Adelaide. #Ashes," Cummins tweeted.

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday. Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets in the second innings as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

