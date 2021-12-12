Left Menu

LPL: Dambulla Giants defeat Colombo Stars by one run

Dambulla Giants defeated Colombo Stars by 1 run in the Lanka Premier League on Saturday. Batting first, Dambulla Giants posted a total of 138 for 9 in their 20 overs.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 12-12-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 11:11 IST
LPL: Dambulla Giants defeat Colombo Stars by one run
Niroshan Dickwella (Photo/ LPL). Image Credit: ANI
Dambulla Giants defeated Colombo Stars by 1 run in the Lanka Premier League on Saturday. Batting first, Dambulla Giants posted a total of 138 for 9 in their 20 overs. Opening batsman Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for Dambulla Giants with 30. Other contributors were Shoaib Maqsood with an innings of 24 runs from 22 balls and Phil Salt with an innings of 21 runs from 18 balls.

Jeffrey Vandersay and Ravi Rampaul were the pick of the bowlers for Colombo Stars with figures of 3/25 and 3/27. The Colombo Stars couldn't find a way to get their chase going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Dinesh Chandimal kept the Stars' hopes alive with a brilliant innings of 65* runs from 40 balls, but he kept losing partners at the other end.

Chandimal, who struck 4 boundaries and 3 sixes, took the game deep single-handedly and the Stars needed 6 runs from the last delivery. However, Chandimal only managed a boundary on the last delivery as the Stars fell short of their target. Tharindu Ratnayake was the pick of the bowlers for the Dambulla Giants with figures of 3/18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

