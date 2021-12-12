Left Menu

BBL: Sunday's game gives us opportunity to go one-all with the Stars, says Green

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Chris Green feels playing against the same opponent on Sunday gives them the opportunity to settle the scores in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

All-rounder Chris Green (Photo/Sydney Thunder Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Melbourne Stars later today. The Thunder had to face a four-run defeat at the hands-off Melbourne Stars on Friday.

"We're only two games into a regular 14-match season. We learn from each game, and playing the same opposition [as Friday night ] gives as an opportunity to go one-all with them," Sydney Thunder quoted Green as saying. "I know all the guys will be up for it; we weren't far off at the MCG. I think we're playing a good brand of cricket, and we'll continue to build on it because it'll put us in a very good place throughout this tournament," he added.

Green admitted that Sunday's night's match was a "homecoming" for his players and Sydney Thunder's loyal supporters. "It's the first game back at Sydney Showground Stadium for such a long time. We are, as a group, looking forward to getting back and seeing our members and fans," said Green.

"Last year was a difficult year for everyone, and the opportunity to be going back and playing at the Showground - and in front of Thunder Nation - is very exciting," he added. Sydney Thunder have won one game in the ongoing BBL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

