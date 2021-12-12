Won match because of team's spirit and character: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando expressed joy for his players after they emerged victorious against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. FC Goa proved to be the dominant side after an intense battle to clinch the three points on offer went down the wire with a goal in the 70-minute mark by Devendra Murgaonkar sealing it for the hosts at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

"I think the first half the team was good, it was a good performance. We had chances, were better in position and attack, better in position in defence. After 1-1, it was a difficult moment for the team and when we started the second half, the team was not in confidence. After the red card, the team was in a very difficult situation but I think they changed the score because of the spirit of the team, the character was very good," said Juan Ferrando in a post-match press conference. "In this case, I am very happy for the players, and also the line-up and also the players in substitutions because they looked after the team. After 2-1, the team was put a lot of attention in defence, and they got the three points, very happy for this," he added.

Talking about the new aspects of the game, the head coach said that the team needs to work on their transition. "The transitions are very important in football when our style is to play in attack. At the end, it is very important to control the transitions. Sometimes, we have mistakes, mistakes because our focus was not in place, sometimes when the reactions of the players are not good and on time and then this is the problem. It is not so easy because in high-level, in Europe, in the Champions League, you see these problems and imagine in this case our team," said the head coach.

FC Goa will lock horns with Hyderabad FC on Saturday in a week's time while Bengaluru FC awaits the challenge of ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday, the outfit which is winless in their last three matches too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)