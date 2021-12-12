Left Menu

Olympics-NHL players body awaiting details on Games COVID protocols

The NHL Players' Association is still waiting for information from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Beijing about COVID-19 protocols that will be in place at next year's Winter Olympics, executive director Don Fehr said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 12:24 IST
Olympics-NHL players body awaiting details on Games COVID protocols

The NHL Players' Association is still waiting for information from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Beijing about COVID-19 protocols that will be in place at next year's Winter Olympics, executive director Don Fehr said. The National Hockey League agreed in September to allow a break in the 2021-22 regular season that would enable the world's top players to take part in the Winter Games.

NHL players missed the last edition of the Olympics in South Korea in 2018 after the league failed to negotiate a similar season break with the International Ice Hockey Federation. A report in the Toronto Star said the IOC had issued new COVID-19 protocol information to athletes which included a possible quarantine of up to five weeks in the case of a positive test, prompting the NHL to seek clarity.

"We're waiting on an awful lot of information to come from the IOC and the Chinese. We still don't know what the COVID situation will be as we get closer," Fehr told ESPN on Saturday. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said during Friday's Board of Governors meeting in Florida that the players would ultimately decide if they would participate in the Games as concerns had "only been magnified" by COVID-19, according to the NHL website.

"There certainly hasn't been a lot of players that have gone public," Fehr said. "But it's fair to say that the longer it stretches out where we don't have concrete answers to what happens over there in an unfortunate circumstance, then the more difficult it becomes."

The IOC did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. The Beijing Games are scheduled to begin on Feb. 4 while the preliminary round play of the men's ice hockey tournament starts on Feb. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021