Left Menu

ISL: Happy with the 'satisfactory' performance, says Mohun Bagan coach Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas was satisfied his team's performance despite playing out a draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 12:31 IST
ISL: Happy with the 'satisfactory' performance, says Mohun Bagan coach Habas
Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa in action (Photo: Twitter/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas was satisfied his team's performance despite playing out a draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Chennaiyin FC remained unbeaten in the ISL 2021-2022 season after a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday.

"I think the thing we didn't see from players this match was disciplinary tactics. I am very happy with the performance of the team. We have Chennai who is a good team also," said Habas post-match press conference as per the ISL website. "The score is fair and we have to grow everyday because for me it was a satisfactory performance from the team," he added.

The draw also put an end to ATK Mohun Bagan's two-match losing run. Liston Colaco (18') put the Mariners in front but Vladimir Koman (45') equalised for the Marina Machans just before the interval. The ATK Mohun Bagan head coach played down concerns of the side being tired after playing three games a week.

"No, because we have to recover everyday and we don't have any time.It is the same for all the opponents. I have been watching the other matches and it is normal in the other teams," said Habas. "The weather, humidity, and travel in the bus almost 120 minutes a day is hard. They get physically (tired) and they don't respond very well," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021