Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2

Chelsea got their Premier League title challenge back on track with a dramatic 3-2 home win over Leeds United on Saturday, settled by an injury-time penalty converted by Jorginho who had earlier scored another spot kick. The Blues displayed more of the uncharacteristic fragility in defence that has raised questions about their chances of winning the league under Thomas Tuchel, who made them European champions last season.

Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return

Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager ended in a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool with a 67th minute Mohamed Salah penalty keeping the Merseysiders a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. There was little fanfare for Gerrard, the Liverpool-born former captain and Champions League winner, as he took his place in the technical area before the game and stuck with his approach of treating the game like any other.

Soccer-Sterling penalty earns leaders Man City win over 10-man Wolves

England forward Raheem Sterling's 100th Premier League goal was enough to earn leaders Manchester City a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Wolves were doing a fine job of frustrating City in the opening period before striker Raul Jimenez's dismissal for two yellow cards in quick succession in first-half stoppage time changed the complexion of the game.

Tennis-Santana, Spanish champion who popularised the sport, dies aged 83

Manuel Santana, one of Spain's greatest tennis players who helped to popularise the sport in the country, died on Saturday aged 83. Santana, four times a Grand Slam champion, died at his home in Marbella, southern Spain, the Madrid Open, a tournament of which he was honorary president, said in a statement.

Mixed Martial Arts-Pena stuns Nunes to claim UFC bantamweight crown

Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history to score a second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes and win the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 269 on Saturday. In the main event, Charles Oliveira retained the lightweight title, submitting Dustin Poirier with a standing choke early in the third round of a thrilling battle.

Soccer-New York City stun Portland in penalties to win MLS Cup

New York City FC overcame a hostile road environment and a late Portland equalizer to upset the Timbers in a penalty shootout and claim the franchise's first MLS Cup on Saturday. New York looked like they would ride Taty Castellanos' 41st-minute goal to a 1-0 victory. But in the final seconds of regular time, a deflected shot landed in front of Portland's Felipe Mora, who fired it home to send the game into extra time.

NHL roundup: Flyers end 10-game skid by beating Knights

Kevin Hayes, Max Willman, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk each scored a goal to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday in Las Vegas, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Keith Yandle added two assists for the Flyers in Philadelphia's first win since Nov. 16. Goaltender Carter Hart made 41 saves.

Olympics - Skier Graham's medal hopes hit after broken collarbone

Australian skier Matt Graham has seen his hopes of a second Olympic medal-winning performance in Beijing in February suffer a serious blow after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone. Graham, who won silver in the moguls at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, crashed during a training run in Idre Fjall in Sweden ahead of a World Cup event.

Motor racing - F1 title rivals join in urging people to get vaccinated

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have urged people to vaccinate against COVID-19 as the sport grabs the world's attention ahead of Sunday's winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi. The season-ending race pits Mercedes' seven-times world champion Hamilton against Red Bull's Verstappen with the pair level on points but the Dutch youngster ahead 9-8 on race wins.

Soccer-Arsenal cruise to 3-0 win over Southampton

Arsenal weathered storms on and off the pitch before coasting to a 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday as boss Mikel Arteta dropped captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the match-day squad for disciplinary reasons. Before kickoff, Arteta was tight-lipped as he explained that Aubameyang's absence was due to a "disciplinary breach", with Alexandre Lacazette starting on his own up front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)