Kohli shares heartwarming video on Yuvraj's birthday, recalls their first meeting

India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a heartwarming video to wish former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 15:13 IST
Yuvraj Singh with Virat Kohli during the 2011 World Cup. (Photo/ RCB twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a heartwarming video to wish former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday. Taking to his Instagram, Virat posted a video in which he said, "I had come from the U-19 World Cup. He welcomed me very nicely, made me comfortable and started joking around with me. We like similar kinds of food, we are both Punjabis and we love Punjabi music."

The World Cup-winning star had a glorious 17-year long international career complete with achievements that every cricketer dreams of. Coming from the Northern part of the country, both share similar interests, especially their love for Punjabi food, fashion and music, said Kohli, as he relieved and narrated throwback moments from their tournaments in this special birthday wish for Yuvraj.

Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10, 2019. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

