Left Menu

Gerrard aims dig at Owen and Man United on Anfield return

Steven Gerrard aimed a subtle dig at Manchester United and Michael Owen after returning to Anfield for the first time as Aston Villa manager.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 12-12-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:35 IST
Gerrard aims dig at Owen and Man United on Anfield return
Steven Gerrard (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Steven Gerrard aimed a subtle dig at Manchester United and Michael Owen after returning to Anfield for the first time as Aston Villa manager. Gerrard's Villa battled hard before eventually losing out to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Blocks, last-ditch tackles and Emiliano Martinez saves were a common theme before the Reds finally found a way through after 67 minutes.

The league's top scorer, Mohamed Salah, won a penalty after a tangle with Tyrone Mings before stepping up to score the spot-kick. During a post-match interview with former team-mate Michael Owen, who played with Gerrard for Liverpool and the Three Lions before moving to Old Trafford later in his own career, Villa manager was asked about the difficulties of returning to compete in front of the Anfield faithful.

"We've all played and gone back to Anfield, I must admit I hated going back to play against them," Owen explained from the DAZN studio. "But what were your emotions like going back today, and how did you feel taking a team to your home?"

Without holding back, Gerrard responded: "If I played for Manchester United I'd hate coming back here too!" Defeat against Reds was Gerrard's second loss since taking up the reins at Villa Park. Villa now sit in 12th place in the standings, nine points clear of the relegation zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021