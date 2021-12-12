Left Menu

'Incredible debut': Lyon hails Alex Carey after first Ashes Test win

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has lavished praise on wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey following his "incredible" debut in the longest format of the game.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 12-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:49 IST
Alex Carey (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Carey on Saturday created the record for taking most catches on Test debut as picked a total of eight catches in the first Ashes Test against England.

Lyon was not surprised by Carey's performance as the wicket-keeper batter has played a lot of limited-overs cricket. "I think it's been an absolutely incredible debut. I'm not surprised by it. I've watched him train in the lead-up and his preparation has been world-class," ESPNcricinfo quoted Lyon as saying.

"He's played obviously a lot of white-ball cricket for Australia and our relationship is only going to get bigger and better and stronger. "He's coming down on the early bus with me to catch in the nets. To debut at the Gabba in an Ashes series, take eight catches, [we're] pretty proud of him," he added.

Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday. Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

