Hazare Trophy: Tripura, Nagaland keep winning in Plate Group

Tripura crushed Nagaland by 10 wickets in a Vijay Hazare Plate group match for their fourth straight win in the national one-day tournament here on Sunday, while Meghalaya held off Mizoram's spirited challenge to record their fourth victory in as many matches.

The experienced M Murasingh was the star performer for Tripura as his five-wicket haul helped them bundle out Nagaland for 48 in 14 overs. Tripura knocked off the required runs in 10.1 overs to improve their net run-rate to 2.739 which is ahead of Meghalaya's 1.475.

Meghalaya skipper and wicketkeeper Punit Bisht cracked a brilliant 142 (129 balls, 20 fours, and 1 six) to help his side make 237 in 49 overs against Mizoram.

In reply, Mizoram captain and wicketkeeper Uday Kaul waged a lone battle with a knock of 109 (123 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) but that wasn't enough to see his side across the line as they fell short by 19 runs.

Meghalaya and Tripura will face off on Tuesday to decide the team that will advance to the next stage.

Brief Scores: Nagaland 48 all out in 14 overs (M Murasingh 5/19) lost to Tripura 50 for no loss in 10.1 overs (Samrat Singha 32 not out) by 10 wickets. Tripura: 4 points, Nagaland: 0.

Meghalaya 237 all out in 49 overs (Punit Bisht 142, D Ravi Teja 42, Taruwar Kohli 4/37) beat Mizoram 218 for 7 in 50 overs (Uday Kaul 109 by 19 runs. Meghalaya: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.

Arunachal Pradesh 116 all out in 45 overs (Nazeeb Saiyed 47, Akhilesh Sahani 26 not out, Bishworjit Konthoujam 5/11) lost to Manipur 117 for 2 in 23.4 overs (Johnson Singh 39 not out) by eight wickets. Manipur: 4 points, Arunachal: 0. Sikkim 193 for 9 in 50 overs (Liyan Khan 31, Palzor Tamang 31, Ashutosh Aman 4/37, Shashi Shekhar 2/29) lost to Bihar 194 for 3 in 36.5 overs (Bipin Saurabh 92 not out, Mahrour 49) by seven wickets. Bihar: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.

