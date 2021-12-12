Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Match to be replayed after torn goal net confuses red-faced referee

Left Menu

12-12-2021
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A referee in Italy's sixth tier was punished for taking his eye off the ball on Friday when a league match was ordered to be replayed because he failed to notice a penalty fly through a hole in the net. A goal kick was ordered to be taken after the referee saw the ball emerge on the other side of the net following Vigolo Marchese player Pierluigi Arcari's spot kick in a Promozione clash with Futuro Fornovo Medesano on Sunday.

