Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Match to be replayed after torn goal net confuses red-faced referee

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Match to be replayed after torn goal net confuses red-faced referee

A referee in Italy's sixth tier was punished for taking his eye off the ball on Friday when a league match was ordered to be replayed because he failed to notice a penalty fly through a hole in the net. A goal kick was ordered to be taken after the referee saw the ball emerge on the other side of the net following Vigolo Marchese player Pierluigi Arcari's spot kick in a Promozione clash with Futuro Fornovo Medesano on Sunday.

Also Read: Italy reports 90 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 12,877 new cases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)