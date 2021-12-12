Germany's Baerbock looks to Liverpool's football anthem for G7 inspiration

Left Menu

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday drew inspiration from Liverpool's premier league football club for the country's upcoming G7 presidency, as the meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-russias-putin-dominate-g7-2021-12-12 of the Group of Seven in the northern English city came to a close.

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:03 IST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday drew inspiration from Liverpool's premier league football club for the country's upcoming G7 presidency, as the meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-russias-putin-dominate-g7-2021-12-12 of the Group of Seven in the northern English city came to a close. Baerbock said the idea of "strong cooperation" was something that could be found in Liverpool, citing the city's renowned football club also known as the Reds whose "You'll Never Walk Alone" crowd anthem is famous around the world.

"And this 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is also the guideline of the future German G7 presidency, the fact that we can only shape this world together, not alone," Baerbock said. Germany will take over the G7 presidency from Britain next year. Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' became Liverpool Football Club's anthem, died earlier this year https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-marsden-idUKKBN2980KQ.

