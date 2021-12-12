Asian Rowing C'ships: Arvind Singh clinches gold, India finish campaign with 6 medals

Indian rower Arvind Singh won the gold medal in the men's lightweight single sculls on Sunday at the Asian Rowing Championships 2021 in Thailand. Arvind Singh outpaced Uzbekistan's Sobirjon Safaroliyev to win gold with the timing of 7.55.942 at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Center in Rayong. China's Weichun Chen took bronze with the timing of 8.10.043.

Indian rowers won three more silver medals on the final day of the continental championships. The contingent finished their campaign in Thailand with a tally of six medals in all - two gold and four silver. "India wins 4 more medals at Asian #Rowing C'ships 2021, taking total to 6 #Tokyo2020 Olympian #ArvindSingh wins in Lightweight Men's Single Sculls | 07:55.942 #AshishPhugat/ #SukhjinderSingh win in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls | 07:12.568," SAI Media tweeted.

Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh won silver in the men's lightweight double sculls with a time of 7:12.568. Meanwhile, in the quadruple sculls, the quartet of Bittu Singh, Jakar Khan, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh won the silver with a time of 6.33.083. In the men's coxless fours, the team of Jasveer Singh, Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh and Charanjeet Singh won the silver with a time of 6:51.661.

On Saturday, India's Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi won the gold medal in the men's double sculls as they defeated China's Qing Li/Lutong Zhang and Uzbekistan's Davrjon Davronov/Abdullo Mukhammadiev for the top-podium finish. (ANI)

