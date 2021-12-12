Singh, Lomror slam tons, Rajasthan make it four in a row to brighten knock-out hopes

Rajasthan rode on career-best centuries from Manender Singh and Mahipal Lomror to crush Assam by 142 runs and brighten their hopes for knock-out berth in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-dayers here on Sunday.

This was Rajasthan's fourth successive win as they consolidated their position atop the Group E standings with 16 points with one match left in the league.

Punjab and Services occupy second and third places respectively on the basis of net run-rate.

Singh slammed 166 not out from 132 balls, while Lomror notched 101 from 110 balls, his maiden List A century, as the duo took Rajasthan to a massive 335/3 after Assam opted to field at the MECON SAIL Stadium.

Singh toyed with the Assam bowlers, smashing eight sixes and 11 fours en route to his fourth List A century. Lomror, on the other hand, made a composed 101 from 110 balls (8x4, 1x6) in a 208-run second wicket stand with Singh.

In reply, Assam were bowled out for 193 in 39.1 overs with leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi being the wrecker-in-chief grabbing 4/45, while young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti returned with 3/34.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan 335/3 in 50 overs (Manender Singh 166 not out, Mahipal Lomror 101; Pritam Das 2/70) beat Assam 193 in 39.1 overs (Riyan Parag 51, Kunal Saikia 45; Ravi Bishnoi 4/45, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/34, Aniket Choudhary 2/22) by 142 runs.

Services 260/5 in 50 overs (Rajat Paliwal 85, Mohit Ahlawat 71, Pulkit Narang 50; Harpreet Brar 2/41) lost to Punjab 261/1 in 37.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 169 not out, Prabhsimran Singh 72) by nine wickets.

Goa 241/7 in 50 overs (Eknath Kerkar 70, Suyash Prabhudessai 55, Aditya Kaushik 44, Shubham Ranjane 41; Dhrushant Soni 3/59, Amit Kuila 2/52) lost to Railways 245/8 in 50 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 89, Vivek Singh 57, Dhrushant Soni 54; Shubham Ranjane 3/34, Amit Yadav 2/28) by two wickets.

