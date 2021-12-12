Left Menu

Tennis-Muguruza's coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year

Conchita Martinez has been named WTA Coach of the Year, the governing body of women's tennis announced on Sunday, after helping Spaniard Garbine Muguruza to three titles this year. World No.1 Ash Barty was earlier named WTA Player of the Year for the second time and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu took the Newcomer of the Year title.

Tennis-Muguruza's coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year

Conchita Martinez has been named WTA Coach of the Year, the governing body of women's tennis announced on Sunday, after helping Spaniard Garbine Muguruza to three titles this year. Muguruza won in Dubai and Chicago before the two-times Grand Slam champion claimed her first season-ending WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Iga Swiatek's coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, won the award last year. World No.1 Ash Barty was earlier named WTA Player of the Year for the second time and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu took the Newcomer of the Year title.

