Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in ''300 club''

12-12-2021
  • Country:
  • Italy

Zalatan Ibrahimovic became only third player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score 300 goals in Europe's top five leagues.

Ibrahimovic joined the '300 club' in style scoring a bicycle kick in stoppage-time to rescue a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan against Udinese.

He now has 73 goals in two stints in Milan, 57 more for city rivals Inter and 23 for Juventus in Serie A, 113 goals for PSG in Ligue 1, 18 for Man Utd in the Premier League and 16 for Barcelona in La Liga.

The 40-year-old has scored league goals in total in his career, including 16 for his first club Malmo, 35 for Ajax and 53 for MLS side LA Galaxy.

