EXPECTED STORIES:

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-ODI-COMBINATIONS Tough competition for Dhawan from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer all set for SA ODIs By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy would keep the selectors worried but young turks Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer seems to have all but booked their tickets for the upcoming away three-match ODI series against South Africa in January.

SPO-ROWING-IND Indian rowers win one gold, 3 silvers on final day of Asian Rowing Championship Ban Chang (Thailand), Dec 12 (PTI) Senior rower Arvind Singh bagged a gold in the lightweight men's single sculls event while his compatriots won three silver medals as India signed off from the Asian Rowing Championship on a high note here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-WI-VIRUS Chase, Cotrell, Mayers test positive for COVID-19, out of T20 series in Pakistan Karachi, Dec 12 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Karachi on December 9.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-CHHETRI-COACH Bengaluru head coach Pezzaiouli not unduly worried about Chhetri's goal glut in ISL Bambolim, Dec 12 (PTI) India captain Sunil Chhetri is yet to score a goal in six matches in the ongoing Indian Super League but his Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiouli is not unduly worried about the talisman's form, saying ''he is also a human being''.

SPO-FOOT-SHIELD-RKFC Real Kashmir storm into second successive IFA Shield final Kalyani (WB), Dec 12 (PTI) Defending champions Real Kashmir FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 to enter the final of the IFA Shield football tournament here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-HYD-NEUFC-PREVIEW Hyderabad FC face NEUFC challenge in ISL Bambolim, Dec 12 (PTI) High on confidence after an impressive all-round show against Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC will be up against a fresh challenge from NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT We want to create strong bond and Rahul 'bhai' will help us in doing that: Rohit Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) India's new white ball captain Rohit Sharma wants a ''strong bond'' among players and expects head coach Rahul Dravid to act as an enabler in establishing that in the team's pursuit of excellence.

SPO-HOCK-NATIONAL Sr National Hockey C'ship: Maharashtra, Jharkhand win Pune, Dec 12 (PTI) Hosts Maharashtra registered a resounding 18-0 win over Mizoram with skipper Taleb Shah scoring eight goals in the 11th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-GROUP E Singh, Lomror slam tons, Rajasthan make it four in a row to brighten knock-out hopes Ranchi, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajasthan rode on career-best centuries from Manender Singh and Mahipal Lomror to crush Assam by 142 runs and brighten their hopes for knock-out berth in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-dayers here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-GROUP D All-rounder Venkatesh stars in MP win; Kerala on top after big win over C'garh Rajkot, Dec 12 (PTI) Promising all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer continued his sensational form with both bat and ball as Madhya Pradesh pipped Chandigarh by five runs in a high-scoring group D thriller of the Vijay Hazare Trophy National One-dayers here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-GROUP C Jonty hundred, Sangwan five-for help Delhi beat Haryana by 10 runs Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Former India U-19 captain Jonty Sidhu hit a run-a-ball hundred while skipper Pardeep Sangwan grabbed a five wicket haul as Delhi beat Haryana by 10 runs in an exciting Group C league game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-GROUP B Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pondicherry stun TN by 1 run; Karnataka pick up 3rd win; Mumbai lose again Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) Unfancied Pondicherry pulled off an upset one-run win over Tamil Nadu in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match on Sunday, while Karnataka beat Baroda for their third victory.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-GROUP A Gujarat ride on Saurav-Het's twin hundreds to beat Vidarbha Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Opener Saurav Chauhan hit eight sixes in his 141 off 121 balls while keeper Het Patel struck an unbeaten 109 as Gujarat beat Vidarbha by 46 runs in a high-scoring Group A league match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-PLATE Hazare Trophy: Tripura, Nagaland keep winning in Plate Group Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Tripura crushed Nagaland by 10 wickets in a Vijay Hazare Plate group match for their fourth straight win in the national one-day tournament here on Sunday, while Meghalaya held off Mizoram's spirited challenge to record their fourth victory in as many matches.

