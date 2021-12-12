Motor racing-Mercedes protest after Verstappen beats Hamilton to F1 title
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 21:24 IST
Mercedes protested on Sunday after Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and beat their seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 world title.
The team, who still secured the constructors' crown for a record eighth year in a row, protested an alleged breach of the sporting regulations when the safety car was deployed late in the race.
A statement from the governing FIA said Mercedes had protested "against the classification established at the end of the competition".
