Soccer-West Ham held at struggling Burnley

Fourth-placed West Ham United were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday with home keeper Nick Pope earning his side a point. Pope produced a fine reflex save to keep out a first-half header from Issa Diop and again after the break to stop another header from Said Benrahma.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 21:30 IST
Fourth-placed West Ham United were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday with home keeper Nick Pope earning his side a point.

Pope produced a fine reflex save to keep out a first-half header from Issa Diop and again after the break to stop another header from Said Benrahma. West Ham were the more dangerous side throughout and Declan Rice went close with a fierce strike and although Burnley exerted late pressure, they failed to trouble visiting keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

David Moyes' side have 28 points, one more than fifth-placed Manchester United but eight points behind third-placed Chelsea. Sean Dyche's Burnley are in 18th place on 11 points after their eighth draw in 15 games. The Clarets have one point more than Norwich City and Newcastle United and are two points behind 17th-placed Watford who they face at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

