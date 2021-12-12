Soccer-Fuerth secure first Bundesliga home win

Bottom club Greuther Fuerth scored their first ever Bundesliga home win and their first victory in any competition this season with a 1-0 success over Union Berlin on Sunday. Havard Nielsen scored the winner in the 56th minute after Union failed to clear a corner, giving the hosts their first win of the campaign on matchday 15 after 13 losses and a draw.

It was Fuerth's first Bundesliga home win after 23 failed attempted with 18 defeats and five draws. The Bavarians had set a record last week with their 12th consecutive league loss in a 7-1 demolition by Bayer Leverkusen.

Union, bidding to break into the top four with a win, dominated the final 20 minutes but despite a flurry of chances had to settle for sixth place on 23 points. Fuerth are still bottom on four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)