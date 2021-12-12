Soccer-Fuerth secure first Bundesliga home win

Left Menu

Havard Nielsen scored the winner in the 56th minute after Union failed to clear a corner, giving the hosts their first win of the campaign on matchday 15 after 13 losses and a draw. It was Fuerth's first Bundesliga home win after 23 failed attempted with 18 defeats and five draws.

Bottom club Greuther Fuerth scored their first ever Bundesliga home win and their first victory in any competition this season with a 1-0 success over Union Berlin on Sunday. Havard Nielsen scored the winner in the 56th minute after Union failed to clear a corner, giving the hosts their first win of the campaign on matchday 15 after 13 losses and a draw.

It was Fuerth's first Bundesliga home win after 23 failed attempted with 18 defeats and five draws. The Bavarians had set a record last week with their 12th consecutive league loss in a 7-1 demolition by Bayer Leverkusen.

Union, bidding to break into the top four with a win, dominated the final 20 minutes but despite a flurry of chances had to settle for sixth place on 23 points. Fuerth are still bottom on four.

