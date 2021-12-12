Sports News Roundup: Flyers end 10-game skid by beating Knights; Mercedes protest as Verstappen wins first F1 title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Mercedes protest after Verstappen beats Hamilton to F1 title

Mercedes protested on Sunday after Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and beat their seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 world title with a last lap overtake. The team, who still secured the constructors' crown for a record eighth year in a row, protested two alleged breaches of the sporting regulations when the safety car was deployed late in the race.

Tennis-Muguruza's coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year

Conchita Martinez has been named WTA Coach of the Year, the governing body of women's tennis announced on Sunday, after helping Spaniard Garbine Muguruza to three titles this year. Muguruza won in Dubai and Chicago before the two-times Grand Slam champion claimed her first season-ending WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Motor racing-Mercedes protest as Verstappen wins first F1 title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first Formula One title, denying rival Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that started and ended amid high drama and controversy on Sunday. Hamilton's Mercedes team, who won the constructors' championship for an unprecedented eighth successive year but had their run of double dominance ended, protested about the result within half-an-hour of the chequered flag.

Motor racing-Hamilton gracious in title defeat as Mercedes lodge protests

Lewis Hamilton was gracious in defeat after Red Bull rival Max Verstappen ended the Briton's quest for an unprecedented eighth Formula One title with a safety-car aided, last-lap pass for championship glory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The 36-year-old, who started second alongside pole-sitter Verstappen, appeared to have the race well under control after seizing the lead into the first corner and escaping sanction for staying ahead by taking to the run-off in an opening-lap battle with his Red Bull rival.

Soccer-Sterling penalty earns leaders Man City win over 10-man Wolves

England forward Raheem Sterling's 100th Premier League goal was enough to earn leaders Manchester City a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Wolves were doing a fine job of frustrating City in the opening period before striker Raul Jimenez's dismissal for two yellow cards in quick succession in first-half stoppage time changed the complexion of the game.

Tennis-Santana, Spanish champion who popularised the sport, dies aged 83

Manuel Santana, one of Spain's greatest tennis players who helped to popularise the sport in the country, died on Saturday aged 83. Santana, four times a Grand Slam champion, died at his home in Marbella, southern Spain, the Madrid Open, a tournament of which he was honorary president, said in a statement.

Mixed Martial Arts-Pena stuns Nunes to claim UFC bantamweight crown

Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history to score a second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes and win the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 269 on Saturday. In the main event, Charles Oliveira retained the lightweight title, submitting Dustin Poirier with a standing choke early in the third round of a thrilling battle.

Soccer-New York City stun Portland in penalties to win MLS Cup

New York City FC overcame a hostile road environment and a late Portland equalizer to upset the Timbers in a penalty shootout and claim the franchise's first MLS Cup on Saturday. New York looked like they would ride Taty Castellanos' 41st-minute goal to a 1-0 victory. But in the final seconds of regular time, a deflected shot landed in front of Portland's Felipe Mora, who fired it home to send the game into extra time.

NHL roundup: Flyers end 10-game skid by beating Knights

Kevin Hayes, Max Willman, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk each scored a goal to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday in Las Vegas, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Keith Yandle added two assists for the Flyers in Philadelphia's first win since Nov. 16. Goaltender Carter Hart made 41 saves.

Soccer-Arsenal cruise to 3-0 win over Southampton

Arsenal weathered storms on and off the pitch before coasting to a 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday as boss Mikel Arteta dropped captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the match-day squad for disciplinary reasons. Before kickoff, Arteta was tight-lipped as he explained that Aubameyang's absence was due to a "disciplinary breach", with Alexandre Lacazette starting on his own up front.

