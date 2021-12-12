Left Menu

Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy pair suffer first round loss

PTI | Huelva | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:04 IST
Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost in straight games against Joel Elpe and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark in the opening round of BWF World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.

The Indian pair lost 16-21 15-21 in 32 minutes to make an exit from the showpiece event. Earlier in the day, the women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh retired after they lost the first game 12-21 to the Dutch duo of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke van der Aar.

Reigning champion PV Sindhu, who got a bye in the first round, will open her campaign against Martina Repiska of Slovakia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

