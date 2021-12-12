Left Menu

ISL: SC East Bengal, Kerala Blasters share points after 1-1 draw

There was no separating SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC as the two sides settled for a share of spoils after a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday.

12-12-2021
SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC palyers in action (Photo: Twitter/Indian Super League). Image Credit: ANI
There was no separating SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC as the two sides settled for a share of spoils after a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday. Both goals were scored in the first half as Tomislav Mrcela (37') headed SC East Bengal into the lead before Alvaro Vazquez (44') levelled matters for the Blasters on the stroke of half-time.

The Blasters took control of the game around the half-hour mark but it was SC East Bengal who drew first blood against the run of play as Mrcela headed home a Raju Gaikwad throw-in at the near post in the 37th minute. The Kochi-based side then had to replace Enes Sipovic due to injury and brought on Abdul Hakku in the 43rd minute. A minute later, the Blasters equalised as Vazquez's shot after cutting in from the left-hand side took a deflection of Gaikwad's head and flew past the goalkeeper.

The two teams went into the break locked at 1-1 after a fairly even half in terms of opportunities. In the second half, the two teams enjoyed spells of dominance but neither team could conjure up a winning goal. Both teams eventually settled for a point that kept them ticking for the season. SC East Bengal went level on points with Bengaluru FC but remained bottom of the points table. The Blasters though jumped a place into the seventh spot in the standings.

The Blasters' next assignment is against the league leaders Mumbai City FC next Sunday while the Red and Gold brigade take on NorthEast United on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

