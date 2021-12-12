Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak

The report also said that the group that travelled to Norwich had returned negative results before Saturday's game. Brighton & Hove Albion's home game against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday, was called off due to a number of COVID-19 cases at Tottenham last week. Britain raised its COVID alert level on Sunday in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:26 IST
Soccer-Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford. United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday.

Website The Athletic reported https://theathletic.com/news/manchester-united-group-training-disrupted-by-covid-19-outbreak/ETVjmaSEHkjP that a small number of players and staff had returned positive lateral flow tests on Sunday morning and were sent home before the team's training session, with the Premier League notified about the situation. The report also said that the group that travelled to Norwich had returned negative results before Saturday's game.

Brighton & Hove Albion's home game against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday, was called off due to a number of COVID-19 cases at Tottenham last week. Britain raised its COVID alert level on Sunday in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021