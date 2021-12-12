Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille up to second in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg win

Dieng and Caleta Car struck after the break to put Marseille on 32 points from 17 games, one ahead of third-placed Stade Rennais, who slumped to a 2-1 defeat at fourth-placed Nice earlier on Sunday. Strasbourg, who had won their two previous league games, scoring eight goals in the process, are seventh on 26 points from 18 matches.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:46 IST
Soccer-Marseille up to second in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg win
  • Country:
  • France

Olympique de Marseille jumped to second in Ligue 1 after goals by Bamba Dieng and Duje Caleta Car gave them a 2-0 victory at Racing Strasbourg on Sunday. Dieng and Caleta Car struck after the break to put Marseille on 32 points from 17 games, one ahead of third-placed Stade Rennais, who slumped to a 2-1 defeat at fourth-placed Nice earlier on Sunday.

Strasbourg, who had won their two previous league games, scoring eight goals in the process, are seventh on 26 points from 18 matches. Leaders Paris St Germain, who have 42 points from 17 games, host Monaco later on Sunday.

At La Meinau, Marseille were in control from the start but failed to break the deadlock in the first half, with Strasbourg's Habib Diallo being denied an opener when he was ruled offside in the 13th minute. Everything clicked in the second half for the visitors, however.

Dieng put Jorge Sampaoli's side in front in the 62nd minute with a spectacular bicycle kick from inside the area. Ludovic Ajorque had a chance to level but Pau Lopez blocked his attempt to keep Marseille ahead.

Marseille effectively wrapped it up eight minutes from time when Caleta Car beat Matz Sels with a downward header from Dimitri Payet's corner kick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021