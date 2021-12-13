Left Menu

Soccer-Crystal Palace beat Everton 3-1 to heap pressure back on Benitez

Conor Gallagher scored twice and James Tomkins was also on target as Crystal Palace arrested a run of three defeats by beating Everton 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday to renew pressure on visiting manager Rafael Benitez. The result lifted Palace above Everton in the Premier League standings as they moved up two places to 12th.

Conor Gallagher scored twice and James Tomkins was also on target as Crystal Palace arrested a run of three defeats by beating Everton 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday to renew pressure on visiting manager Rafael Benitez. Gallagher fired home four minutes before halftime as Palace took advantage of a defensive error and Tomkins stabbed home from a corner midway through the second half.

Salomon Rondon pulled one back for Everton with 20 minutes left before Gallagher whipped a stunning curling shot from outside the area into the top of the net to ensure the home win in stoppage time. The result lifted Palace above Everton in the Premier League standings as they moved up two places to 12th. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

