Cricket-England's Broad and Anderson fit for Adelaide test, says Silverwood

England fast bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson are fit and available for the second Ashes test against Australia in Adelaide, head coach Chris Silverwood said on Sunday. Broad and Anderson share 1,156 test wickets between them but they were rested for the opening test in Gabba, which England lost https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/milestone-man-lyon-spins-australia-thumping-ashes-win-2021-12-11 by nine wickets to trail 1-0 in the five-match series. The second match, a day-night contest, starts on Thursday at Adelaide Oval.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 00:09 IST
The second match, a day-night contest, starts on Thursday at Adelaide Oval.

The second match, a day-night contest, starts on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. "They are available, yes," Silverwood told British media on Sunday. "Jimmy will be fit and ready to go for the second test, as will Stuart. (But) I have not told anyone they are playing yet.

"The guys have already been training with the pink ball behind the scenes. And what we have got is a very skilful set of bowlers. "We have talent and we still have two of the best up our sleeve as well."

Australia have won every day-night test they have played, including the last Ashes clash in Adelaide during the 2017/18 series. But the hosts also have some injury concerns ahead of the second test, with paceman Josh Hazlewood doubtful due to a side strain and opener David Warner struggling with bruised ribs.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

